Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke has assumed office as the new director general of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON)

Dr Okeke was appointed as the new DG of SON by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, October 13, 2023

The immediate past Chairman of the Imo State Internal Revenue Services (IIRS) has listed his key areas of priorities

FCT, Abuja - The newly appointed director general of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, has outlined his vision for the agency.

As reported by Leadership, upon assuming the new position, Dr. Okeke said that “quality is a journey with no destination.”

The immediate past Chairman of the Imo State Internal Revenue Services (IIRS) disclosed that his administration will prioritise the following:

Enhancing Standards Development - develop and implement standards in line with global best practices

Strengthening Regulatory Enforcement - The enforcement of standards will be intensified to ensure that substandard and unsafe products do not harm citizens or harm the reputation of Nigerian products and services.

Promoting International Trade - Support Nigerian businesses in their efforts to compete effectively in the global market

Embracing Technology - leverage technology to make SON’s operations more efficient, transparent, and adaptable to stakeholders’ needs.

Dr. Okeke’s administration will focus on SON’s core mandate, which includes preparing standards for various elements, such as products, measurements, materials, processes, and services.

The focus aims to promote consumer confidence and boost the global competitiveness of Nigerian products and services.

The mission of the Okeke’s administration is rooted in the Act establishing the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON).

Dr Okeke holds a BSc degree in Accountancy, a Master of Science in Accounting, a Doctor of Philosophy in Accounting, and a Master of Business Administration.

He is an accomplished financial expert and tax consultant

Distinguished fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN)

The SON via its X handle (Formerly known as Twitter) @SONNigeria, welcomed the new DG

