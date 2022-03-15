A piece of news that would cause pain in the heart of many Nigerians; the lives of two brothers have been cut short

In the Lekki/Ajah area of Lagos state, an accident that involved a truck and a motorcycle rider has led to the death of the brothers' whose identity is still unknown

Meanwhile, this sad incident, although not yet confirmed by the state's police command, has caused a major gridlock in the affected area

Tragedy struck on Tuesday, March 15, in Lagos state, following the death of two brothers whose lives have been cut short and their families, thrown into mourning.

This is so as an accident involving a trailer and a motorcycle better known as Okada has claimed the lives of two brothers at Eleganza bus stop in Lekki/Ajah road, Vanguard reports.

It was gathered that the trailer has been vandalized and set ablaze.

The accident has led to the death of two brothers in the area. Photo credit: Vanguard.

Source: Facebook

Driver on the run

The truck driver for fear of being lynched by an angry mob is on the run, The Street Journal added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The accident has also caused gridlock along the Lekki-Ajah road.

Eight kids die in abandoned car in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported no less than eight children were confirmed dead on Saturday, December 4, after they were found in a parked car in Lagos.

The vehicle in which the kids died possibly of suffocation was parked along Adelayo Street, Jah-Michael Bus-Stop, off Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

According to the spokesman of the police command in the state on Sunday, December 5, Adekunle Ajisebutu, the children unknowingly locked themselves in the car while playing.

Students begin massive protest in Lagos after truck crushed schoolmates

In a related report, aggrieved students of Babs Fafunwa Millennium Secondary School took to the streets of Lagos on Wednesday, December 8, over the tragic and sudden death of their schoolmates.

Legit.ng earlier reported that truck reportedly suffered a brake failure and rammed into school children along Isheri Road in Lagos state on Tuesday, December 7.

It was reported that at least 13 students were feared dead, though report stated that the exact number of casualties was yet to be ascertained.

Source: Legit.ng