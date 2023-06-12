Tragedy struck some All Progressives Congress (APC) members from Imo state on Monday, June 12, who were on their way to Abuja for the 10th National Assembly inauguration scheduled for Tuesday, June 13.

The APC members and loyalists reportedly died in an auto crash when their bus had a collision with another bus at Agbor in Delta State, The Punch reported.

It was reported that several sources revealed that no less than 3 persons died in the accident while others sustained different degrees of injuries and they had been rushed to the hospital.

Among those that died were a female from the Ogbor community and 2 males from the Amaraku community, the 2 communities were under the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a chieftain of the party disclosed that the victims were coordinators of the Imo Sorth senator-elect, Patrick Ndubueze, and Reps member-elect for the Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Mirriam Onuoha.

The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, and the lawmakers are expected to elect the leadership of the 2 chambers of the legislature on the same day.

Before now, the APC has announced that Godswill Akpabio, a former minister, was its preferred candidate for the 10th Senate president while it endorsed Tajudeen Abass for Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng