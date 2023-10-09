A recent road accident has claimed the lives of five young men in Kano state

This sad development has elicited strong emotions from Nigerians on social media

According to an X (Twitter) user, the young men met their dead end on their way to a friend's wedding on Sunday, October 8

Kano state, Nigeria - Five young men have reportedly passed on following an accident that occurred in Kano state on Sunday, October 8.

This was made known by an X user (formerly known as Twitter) identified simply as MS Ingawa @MSIngawa.

According to the X user, the young men who hailed from Katsina state, died on their way to celebrate with a friend who was getting married.

He, however, shared the names of the deceased alongside their pictures to further confirm the information passed across and this stirred massive reactions on his page.

MS Ingawa tweeted:

"Innalillah Wainna Ilaihi Rajiun

"Katsina has lost 5 young people today as a result of car accident on their way to Kano for the wedding of their friend:

1. Fatihulkhayr Yahya

2. Bello Hamisu Safana

3. Bashir Bala Sani Ingawa

4. Muhammad Ingawa

5. Aliyu Umar

May Allah accept their souls and grant them Aljanna as final home.

Nigerians react as 5 young men die in Kano road accident

As usual, the development evoked emotions online and Legit.ng captured some reactions of Nigerians in the comment section of the X user.

@OpeBee tweeted:

"I am so sorry about the loss. I pray God grants the family fortitude to bear the loss."

@I_Dankawu tweeted:

"First frame is my dearest friends Fatihulkhar."

@DipoSpeak tweeted:

"Ameen ,May Allah comfort you and your family."

@Carsnationn tweeted:

"Second frame is our staff may their gentle soul rest in peace amen."

@Ahmedsaleem tweeted:

"Inalillahi wa inna illaihir rajioon

"May Allah repose their souls and grant them jannah."

