Maiduguri, Borno state - Hoodlums have reportedly killed Fatima Bukar, the daughter of a lawmaker around the Dikechiri Bayan Gidan Dambe area in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

As reported by Leadership, the sad incident happened on Tuesday evening, October 17.

Hoodlums killed Borno lawmaker’s daughter in his residence in Maiduguri Photo Credit: Nigerian Police Force

Source: Facebook

The victim’s father Hon. Bukar Abacha, a lawmaker representing Ngala State constituency in the Borno State House of Assembly.

According to Vanguard, sources said, the incident took place around 6:30pm, when fatima's husband was said to have left the compound to a nearby mosque for prayers.

The victim's husband, Adam Alhaji Ibrahim, took her corpse to the Gwange Police Division.

He told the police that he found her lifeless body in his house with her hand and legs tied behind her back while her two-year-old child was crying.

The police operative evacuated the corpse to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

A source within the family said the police arrested the victim's husband on Tuesday night, October 17.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed authorities to take Fatima's body for an autopsy.

It was gathered that Fatima's family had earlier slated her burial for 2 p.m. on Wednesday at 707 Housing Estate Maiduguri before Zulum’s autopsy order.

