Lagos state government has released an updated timetable for the Blue Rail line after suspending operation

The Lagos Blue Rail from Marina to Mile 2 has increased its trips from 12 to 54 starting from Monday, October 16

LAMATA via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) said the operation will be from Monday to Saturday for now

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Lagos state - The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has released an updated timetable for the Lagos Blue Rail from Marina to Mile 2.

This is coming following the suspension of the metro train operations over Saturday and Sunday.

Lagos govt increases Blue Rail Line trips Photo Credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

As reported by Premium Times, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had suspended train operations over plan to increase trips from 12 to 54 and to ensure passengers’ safety.

Sanwo-Olu said the target for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line (Marina to Mile 2) is 74 trips before the end of November.

“Our goal is to surpass 150,000 daily passengers between Marina and Mile 2 in the coming months,”

Lagos increases Blue Rail Line trips

According to LAMATA via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Lamataonline, the updated train schedules will be from Monday to Saturday.

The transportation agency explained that the Sunday schedule is coming up soon.

The first trip of the day will be 6:30 am from the Marina station on the Island and the last trip will be by 9:00 pm.

Lagos shuts down train services for electricity transition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a bid to transition to electricity, passenger operations on the Blue Metro line will be interrupted on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Sanwo-Olu, work on the Lagos Blue Metro rail would momentarily pause while electricity is switched on.

Lagos govt releases price list, routes for Blue Rail line

LAMATA released the price lists for Lagosians looking to use the Blue Rail line.

The service will begin full commercial operations on Monday, September 4, 2023, and riders can use the cowry card to access the train.

Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of LAMAT, A speaking with a journalist recently, said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will take the inaugural ride, scheduled to start by 9 a.m before other passengers begin to ride.

Sanwo-Olu takes first Blue Line train ride

There was joy in the air as Sanwo-Olu took the first commercial ride on the Blue Line Rail Mass Transit on Monday, September 4.

The governor boarded the train around 9:07 a.m. from the first coach and walked to the seventh coach.

Source: Legit.ng