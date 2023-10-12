The governor of Lagos state announced a momentary pause of the Lagos Blue metro rail

He said this is to allow for the switch to electricity and enhance the rail's capability

He said there will be shut down of the train services on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th

In a bid to transition to electricity, passenger operations on the Blue Metro line will be interrupted on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, work on the Lagos Blue Metro rail would momentarily pause while electricity is switched on.

The governor announced this on his X account on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu said work on the Lagos Blue metro rail would momentarily pause while electricity is switched on. Photo Credit: Lagos Govt

This is coming a month after Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) released the price lists for Lagosians looking to use the Blue Rail line.

Train to stop running on Saturday

The governor announced that the metro train will stop running after the morning rush hour on Saturday (October 14) until Sunday to increase train trips and maintain passenger safety.

The governor wrote:

“Starting Monday, October 16, 2023, we're increasing train trips on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line from 12 to 54, with plans for 74 trips by the end of November."

"To make this transition, we'll need to shut down train services on Saturday, October 14 after the morning peak service and for the entire day on Sunday, October 15, for the switch to electricity.

"This momentary pause is to ensure that your safety is our top priority."

He said that the suspension of passenger operations is a global practice to effect major changes. He added that switching to electricity will help introduce more trips and help serve more passengers safely.

According to Sanwo-Olu, since the launch of the first phase of the Blue Rail on September 4, it has moved over 80,000 passengers. But he said the goal is to surpass 150,000 daily passengers between Marina and Mile 2 in the coming months.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned the Blue Rail Line (from Marina to Mile 2) in Lagos State.

Newly launched Lagos Blue Rail line not destroyed by fire, LAMATA says

The Lagos Area Metropolitan Authority (LAMATA) had said that the fire from the oil tanker incident at Marina on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, did not destroy the Blue Line Rail infrastructure, Legit.ng reported.

Kola Ojelabi, consultant of corporate communication at LAMATA disclosed this to debunk reports that the fire outbreak had razed the rail line facility.

Ojelabi said, "There were reports in the media that a fire incident involving an oil tanker trans-loading diesel into a barge on the Lagoon on the outer Marina under one of the piers for the Lagos Rail Line Mass Transit Blue Rail Line was destroyed by fire."

