The governor of Lagos state, Baabjide Sanwo-Olu on Monday, September 4, flags off the blue line train

The governor and some of his security aides took the inaugural ride on the train, and this got many talking

Sanwo-Olu's aide gave an update on the development and shared further details on the benefits of the blue train ride to Lagosians

There was joy in the air as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state took the inaugural commercial ride of the Blue Line Rail Mass Transit on Monday, September 4.

Sanwo-Olu flags off the Blue Line train on Monday, September 4. Photo credit: Jubril A. Gawat @Mr_JAGs, BARON EL'SAMA @sama_on_point

The Nation reported that the governor boarded the train around 9.07am from the first coach and walked to the seventh coach.

He also took it upon himself to be the ride manager, taking time to explain the requirements to board the train to the people.

Sanwo-Olu’s senior special assistant on new media, Jubril Gawat, made this known on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, and disclosed that the governor was the "first passenger".

From the video shared by Gawat, Sanwo-Olu boarded the train in the company of his security details, Lagos deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, Secretary to the State Government Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, wife of the governor Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, among other government officials.

The ride from the Marina station to Mile 2 takes about 17 to 20 minutes with 90secs at each station before the final destination.

Nigerians react as Sanwo-Olu rides in blue train

Nigerians as usual, took to the comment section on the X page of Sanwo-Olu's aide and reacted to the development.

@sama_on_point tweeted:

"Mr Governor don touch ground for Mile-2!!! #LagosBlueLine #BlueLine."

@RashwalRashwal tweeted:

"Dear lagosian, aku ori re ooo, rising Lagos forever.

"Edo can never be Lagos."

@MrSNoockie tweeted:

"He just used his watch to tap instead of the card so you can just use your phone also so long as the card is stored, great tech.

"World-class modern technology, Lagos leads others follows."

@iamisrael2 tweeted:

"Lovely.

"Congratulations, Lagos and Lagosians."

@kiwivisualsSign tweeted:

"Train just passed through Iganmu now."

Sanwo-Olu announces date for commencement of Blue Line Rail operations

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has announced the date the Blue Line Rail will begin commercial operations.

Sanwo-Olu said the rail line will commence commercial operations on Monday, September 4, 2023, from Marina to Mile 2.

Newly launched Lagos Blue Rail Line not destroyed, LAMATA

The Lagos Area Metropolitan Authority (LAMATA) had said that the fire from the oil tanker incident at Marina on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, did not destroy the Blue Line Rail infrastructure.

Kola Ojelabi, consultant of corporate communication at LAMATA disclosed this to debunk reports that the fire outbreak had razed the rail line facility.

Source: Legit.ng