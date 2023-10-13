The pictures shared by music executive, Kenny Ogungbe on his completion of the one-year mandatory service to Nigeria, hot stirred mixed reactions online

While many express worry over his completion of NYSC at his recent age, few are concerned if he has just completed the service or if it was an old picture

This led to further concern about the appointment of Hannatu Musawa, a serving corps member, as minister of arts, culture and creative economy by President Bola Tinubu

Popular Nigerian music executive, Kenny Ogungbe, has completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Nigerians drag Hannatu Musawa as 53-year-old Kenny Ogungbe completes his one-year NYSC mandatory service. Photo credit: KennyOgungbe, Hannatu Musa Musawa

Nigerians debate over Ogunbe's age as he completes NYSC

Ogungbe, who was popular for shaping the nation's music scene through his Kennis Music label in the early 20s, posted pictures of his Passing Out Parade (POP) on social media, with the caption: “NYSC graduation/POP today. Lagos/12C graduation day. To God be the glory.”

The post has got many talking, especially from those saying he has exceeded 30 years and is not eligible to participate in the scheme.

The Punch reported that Ogungbe completed the mandatory NYSC programme at the age of 53.

The one-year mandatory service for the Batch C stream was concluded on Thursday, October 12.

Meanwhile, section 2 of the NYSC Act states that every citizen who graduated from any tertiary institution in and outside Nigeria and is not 30 years old shall be mobilised for the one-year compulsory national youth service, while any person above 30 was not eligible to participate in the service.”

Ogungbe's viral pictures further reignited the flames of the participation of the minister of Arts and Culture, Mrs. Hannatu Musawa, in NYSC.

HURIWA earlier tackled Musawa, Tinubu's minister

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) had raised the alarm that Musawa, who like Ogungbe, is far above 30, was participating in the scheme.

This had triggered outrage, especially after Eddy Megwa, NYSC spokesman, said Musawa was holding office in breach of the NYSC Act.

Megwa, who spoke exclusively with Daily Trust in August, confirmed that the minister had been serving for eight months in the FCT.

He explained that it was against the NYSC Act for any corps member to pick up a government appointment until the one-year service was over.

It is unclear if Musawa joined the batch of Ogungbe or is still a corps member.

Nigerians drag Musawa on social media

This however didn't sit well with some Nigerians, as they took to the X page and tackled Tinubu's minister who is reported to be a serving corps member. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

@felabayomi tweeted:

"Ready for federal appointment now."

@PDPNIGERIA1 tweeted:

"Minister for lawlessness..."

@A_ologunleko tweeted:

"I'm surprised he wasn't exempted at age 53. Congratulations to him, though."

@offor201587 tweeted:

"Had Tinubu known."

@farijoke tweeted:

"Was he not supposed to be exempted on age ground?

@BjBillions007 tweeted:

"Is he not up to 30years of age?

@adu_faye tweeted:

"Lowkey baba wan enter politics"

Was Tinubu's minister filmed smoking, partying wildly?

In a another development, a video had been posted on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook showing a woman smoking and dancing at a party.

The video was accompanied by the claim that the woman was Hannatu Musawa, Nigeria’s current minister of art, culture and creative economy.

Musawa reveals first plan to rebrand Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Musawa revealed her plans to rebrand Nigeria.

The minister revealed this on Tuesday, August 22, during her interactive session with the permanent secretary and directors in the ministry.

She called on Nigerian songwriters and musical artists to develop a national theme song for the country as the first step to rebranding the nation.

