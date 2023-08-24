Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, has become a subject of fresh criticism

She has been accused of breaching the statutory stipulations of the constitution that make her illegitimate for a ministerial appointment

According to the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Musawa is a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member currently serving in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has been accused of serving as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member before her appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by Arise TV online, the allegation was made by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), which decried the legality of her appointment.

The group alleged that the minister is serving in Ebonyi State but abandoned it for a ministerial appointment for which she is not legally eligible.

It was gathered that she had been mobilised years ago but abandoned it and later showed interest in completing it. She was remobilised again in 2023 and deployed to a law firm in Abuja as her place of primary assignment before her nomination for a ministerial position.

HURIWA expressed surprise that the Department of State Services (DSS) could not detect her as a serving NYSC corp member before clearing her for ministerial screening.

Where is Hannatu Musawa currently serving as an NYSC member?

The group said:

“Section 13 of the National Youths Service Corps Act stipulates that any Nigerian graduate below 30 who refuses to make himself/herself available for the compulsory one-year service has committed an offence “and liable on conviction to a fine of N4,OOO or to imprisonment for a term of two years or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

The group confirmed that a series of credible sources have confirmed that the minister is still a serving corp member and is yet to conclude her service.

Details of her NYSC posting revealed her state code as FC/23A/505 and Posted to Onyilokwu Onyilowa and company Suit number undisclosed purposely (paint house) old Banex Plaza.

