The controversy surrounding the academic certificate obtained by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been amplified by the Democracy Vanguard of Nigerians in Diaspora (DVND)

Atiku Abubakar, a chieftain of Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, dragged President Tinubu to a US court; now he is claiming the president forged the certificate he obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU)

According to a statement shared with Legit.ng on Friday, October 13, DVND wants President Tinubu derecognised

FCT, Abuja - Following the allegation of forgery against President Bola Tinubu, a group on the aegis of Democracy Vanguard of Nigerians in Diaspora (DVND) has written to the President of the United States (US), Joe Biden.

The group asked the US government to derecognise Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu.

Diaspora group writes Biden over CSU saga

There is an ongoing legal battle between Atiku Abubakar and Tinubu as the former vice president hunts for the president’s educational records in the US via the Chicago State University (CSU).

Atiku was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the February 2023 election.

DVND’s request to US authorities was contained in its letter to Biden signed by its president, Timothy Sule. Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State; Michael McCaul, a US representative; and Molly Phee, the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, were also copied.

The letter made available to Legit.ng on Friday, October 13, is titled "Chicago State University Certificate Scandal: A call to derecognise Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's President for forgery, perjury and flagrant breach of the constitution of Nigeria."

DVND's statement partly reads:

"This noble body is respectfully calling on you (President Biden) to use your good office to act by immediately severing any ties to the illegitimate government in Nigeria and to officially facilitate the derecognition of Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria.

“Clearly, Tinubu has a questionable mandate and he lacks the legitimacy to govern Nigeria at the moment having repeatedly and shamelessly perjured over time."

CSU saga: APC chieftain slams Atiku

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Dr. Engr. Ibrahim Muritala, the general secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Germany chapter, described Atiku’s US expedition as “an unnecessary attempt to divert attention from other pressing national issues”.

Speaking to Legit.ng in an interview, Engr. Muritala insinuated that Atiku, who was defeated in the 2023 poll according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is only trying to distract the Tinubu administration from governance.

