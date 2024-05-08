Portable and his first wife, Bewaji are not tired of showing off their romantic side anytime they are together

In a new video made by Bewaji, Portable was giving her a kiss on the street of Kenya as she claimed that she has not been going out

Portable said that he looks like baboon, Bewaji's husband as they both laughed at the singer in the trending clip

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, has shown for the umpteenth time that he does not joke with his first wife, Bewaji.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable and his wife, Bewaji had flown to Kenya where the singer was to perform. They were both seen at the airport going to Nairobi.

A sweet clip of the two of them has been sighted as they took their love to the street of Kenya. In the recording, Bewaji was the one making the video, while Portable came to photobomb from the back.

Portable and wife on the street of Kenya.

Bewaji accuses Portable

In the clip, Bewaji was heard saying that Portable had locked her up in the room while he had been going out.

In response, Zazu told her that he had to go to a few places. He gave her a peek on the cheeks as she tried to shove him off.

Portable hugs wife

Trying to show her how much he loved her, Portable embraced her and tried to disturb her recording.

The singer called himself Mr Baboon, and they continued displaying love.

Recall that Portable had earlier made a video of their loved up moment while they were in the room.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Bewaji. Here are some of the comments below:

@19xx_30:

"MR and MRS Elizabeth Joyce."

@elo_oboba:

"Queen of herself."

@nams_pro22:

"No one is talking about how Kenya looks beautiful."

@juno_naturals:

"I like this lady Bewaji."

@osasumwenn:

"This bewaji is fine shaa."

@ms_alesh:

"When dem go carry ashabi go vacation."

@omotea12:

"Christian and blue face naija version."

@dammythegreat:

"Na why e no good to chuk mouth for relationship people matter be this o."

@iwalewato:

"Naija chrisean and blueface."

@horsepowers2buy:

"Them go collect this babe from portable forget! She just Dey take her time dey market herself well ."

