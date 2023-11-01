Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

Ile-Ife, Osun state - The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, November 1, announced the ban on sting operations in Nigeria.

Dele Oyewale, the agency's Head of Media and Publicity, shared the update via a statement.

Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

EFCC chairman bans night raids by operatives

The development comes amid the controversial arrest of many students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, arrested earlier on Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also, a lot of Nigerians often complain about sting operatives at night by EFCC officials.

In October, artiste, John Njeng-Ngeng, popularly known as Skales, condemned the EFCC for invading his home at 4 a.m.

The singer, who took to his X platform (formerly Twitter), said that some EFCC officials stormed his home with guns and hammers and broke down his door including confiscating his mobile phone and those of his guests.

The EFCC's statement stopping sting operations at night reads:

"In line with the newly-reviewed procedures on arrest and bail of suspects by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has directed that sting operations at night time be stopped in all the Commands of the EFCC.

"He gave the directive in Abuja on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in reaction to the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal of the Commission in Ile-Ife, Osun State. Already, many of the suspects duly profiled by the Command have been released, while profiling of suspects yet un-released will be completed, without further delay.

"The Commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its adherence to the rule of law, in the exercise of its mandate."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng understands that 58 out of 69 OAU students have been released.

OAU students storm EFCC office

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that disgruntled OAU students stormed the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC in Ibadan, Oyo state, to register their grievances.

The students protested the night arrest of their schoolmates by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

Source: Legit.ng