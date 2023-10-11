Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady has spoken up about the importance of education in the Nigerian society

President Bola Tinubu's wife disclosed that education is the pathway to overcoming challenges, especially for the girl child

This however, didn't sit well with some Nigerians on social media as they urged the president's wife to advise her husband who is locked in a battle with Atiku Abubakr of the PDP

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has got many talking on social media following her latest statement.

Nigerians tackle First Lady amid her husband's ongoing Chicago University saga. Photo credit: Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, CON

Source: Facebook

Channels TV reported that the president's wife emphasised the need to equip the girl-child with quality education to help them withstand societal challenges.

Speaking during an interactive session in Abuja on Wednesday, October 11, to mark the 2023 International Day of the Girl-Child, Mrs. Tinubu said the day provided an opportunity for people to reflect on the challenges faced by girls in the country and to also celebrate their remarkable potential and resilience, Vanguard reported.

“Our girls are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the leaders of today. It’s high time we break down barriers that have held them back for long. Education is the key weapon that we must use to ensure that every girl is free from discrimination and intimidation,” Mrs Tinubu stated.

“This is one of the reasons I have taken it as a priority to encourage the girl child so she can achieve her potential," she added.

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s Wife speaks on girl child education

Nigerians as usual react to the statement made by the First Lady as she encourages the girl child's education.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions on X page (formerly Twitter).

@June12Post tweeted:

"She should direct that advise to her husband."

@Drsaintdikachi tweeted:

"But d man him d with no go school."

@MichaelEmiabata tweeted:

"Please tell your hubby @officialABAT that good example is better than precept."

@jhon_odey tweeted:

"Education is key, but your husband forged certificate."

@Emmanuel__Emeka tweeted:

"Course Code - Nigeria 101."

Subsidy removal: Remi Tinubu reacts to NLC, TUC's planned strike: “My husband is not a magician”

Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said President Bola Tinubu is focused on fixing the country’s problems.

She, however, said her husband should not be seen as a magician.

Speaking at the church service at the National Christian Centre on Sunday, October 1 to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence, Remi said her husband’s government inherited a lot of challenges.

Remi Tinubu gives reasons why Nigerians abroad should return

In another report, Mrs Tinubu appealed to Nigerians abroad to return home and key into the ‘renewed hope’ agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The First Lady made this appeal on Monday, September 18, in New York, USA, at the Nigeria Economic Growth and Trade Summit.

The summit was organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum and was held at the Nigerian House in New York.

Source: Legit.ng