A woman, Ms Greatness Olorunfemi, has reportedly passed following an attack by 'one chance' criminals in Abuja

Ms Olorunfemi was reportedly thrown outside a moving vehicle and rushed to the Maitama General Hospital for medical attention

It was gathered that the hospital allegedly shut the door of their facility, refusing to treat the victim until a police report was presented

FCT, Abuja - The Maitama General Hospital in Abuja has been accused of negligence after refusing to treat one Ms Greatness Olorunfemi, who was pushed out of a moving vehicle by "one chance" criminals.

It was gathered that the incident transpired on Tuesday, September 26, at the Maitama-Kubwa highway.

The late Ms Greatness Olorunfemi was a YALI Network Abuja Community member. Photo Credit: Olusegun Dosunmu

Source: Facebook

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, September, confirming this incident, the YALI Network Abuja Community said Ms Olorunfemi was one of their members.

She was described as one of the most dedicated members of the association, with enthusiasm for community development and youth empowerment.

The statement reads:

"She was a dedicated and passionate member of the YALI Abuja Network, known for her commitment to community development, her love for God, and youth empowerment. Most notable was her lofty dream to play an integral role in the betterment of the Nation. A cause she was irredeemably sold out to.

:Her untimely and brutal demise, an avoidable one, is not only a personal loss to her immediate family but a profound and regrettable loss to the entire YALI Network Nigeria."

How Maitama hospital refused 'one chance' victim treatment

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, a member of YALI Network, Olusegun Dosunmu, revealed that the FCT commissioner of police had taken over the case for proper investigation.

He revealed that Ms Olorunfemi was left in bad condition outside the hospital's premises after the facility door was shut at her and the good samaritan who brought her for treatment.

Dosunmu said:

"The Maitama general hospital management should talk to the mainstream media about what truly happened to Greatness.

"They should be subjected to thorough investigation. That's all we seek. We want justice not only for Greatness but for those that have lost their precious lives at the hands of these One Chance criminals."

Similarly, a Whatsapp voice note of the good samaritan obtained by Legit.ng alleged that the Maitama Hospital refused to treat the 'one chance' victim.

He stated that the hospital demanded a police report before treatment would be granted to the lady.

