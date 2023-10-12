The Police in Nigeria have apprehended the two suspects, Adama and Oreoluwa, both students of Kwara State Polytechnic

The ladies were alleged to have killed Adeniyi Ojo, the son of Chief Emmanuel Ojo, a prominent figure in Ilorin, Kwara state

The duo allegedly tied the deceased under the guise of having a sex romp and demanded money from him

FCT, Abuja - Adama Joseph and Oreoluwa Davies, two students of the Kwara State Polytechnic, have been arrested for robbery and alleged murder of a Kwara socialite, Adeniyi Ojo.

Legit.ng reports that Adeniyi Ojo is the son of Chief Emmanuel Ojo, a prominent figure in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Female Poly students arrested for alleged murder

The suspects confessed to the crime when they were paraded by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday, October 12.

The suspects, however, said they only intended to steal from him.

One of the embattled women, Adama, narrated:

“There was a time I asked him (Ojo) to help me when I had rent issues, he just ghosted me. After a while when he knew everything was calm and I didn’t need the help anymore, he came back and started texting me again.”

She said she stayed in her friend’s residence to be able to concentrate on her examinations, and at that time, the vile idea of eliminating the business owner came.

According to her, they baited the deceased with bondage sex.

She continued:

“We proposed the car sex to him and he agreed. The bondage sex too, he agreed. He was even teasing us from the garden about how he was going to deal with us.

“Although we were not bothered; we knew we were not planning to have sex with him. We just want to take his cash and leave.”

She explained that the victim subsequently switched from car copulation to a guest house.

“Because he already had eyes and attention for my friend, he started touching her immediately (after) we came out of the bathroom. And he carried her and placed her on the table. He got naked and he got on the bed. Then I got on the bed with him, then he allowed us to tie his hands and legs. He was even the one that raised up his leg for her (Oreoluwa) to tie him.”

Furthermore, the suspect narrated that the duo already had Rohypnol in their bag to induce him to sleep. She said when they tried to give him, he declined.

In the end, the socialite was killed with a pillow. A knife was also used by the young women in the theft and killing incident.

Adenyi Ojo: Police speak on incident

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, while parading the suspects in Abuja on Wednesday, October 11, said:

“On October 6, 2023, police operatives apprehended the two suspects, Adama and Oreoluwa, who are both students of Kwara State Polytechnic for their involvement in the robbery and murder of Mr Adeniyi Ojo, the son of Chief Emmanuel Ojo, a prominent figure in Ilorin, Kwara state.

“Through meticulous investigative work, our officers were able to track and apprehend these suspects in Mowe Ibafo, Ogun State.

“In a tragic incident, the duo tied the deceased under the guise of having a sex romp and demanded money from him. But when he was not forthcoming, they resorted to drugging and suffocating him, leading to his untimely demise.”

Adama stated that they had finished their National Diploma (ND) programme at the Kwara Polytechnic before the incident happened.

