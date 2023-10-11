On Wednesday, October 11, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent some Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of three agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy packing, without delay.

Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta and two other senior officials were sacked by Tinubu on Wednesday, October 11. Photo credit: Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Sunday Adepoju, Tukur Funtua

Source: Facebook

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential media adviser disclosed in a statement that their sack was with immediate effect;

However, this article presents a list of those affected by Tinubu's directive on Wednesday:

The affected CEOs include:

1. Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta (NCC)

President Tinubu ordered the sack of Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, who is the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Office (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

He is an erudite engineer, astute administrator, philanthropist, and an outstanding nation-builder per excellence.

He was the Vice President of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), International Centre for Advance Communications Studies, established in 2004 by the NCC to build capacity for the Nigerian/Africa telecom industry in information and communications technology.

Prof Danbatta was replaced by Aminu Maida.

2. Sunday Adepoju (NIPOST)

Sunday Adepoju was sacked by the president and his replacement as the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) ’s director was announced immediately on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Sunday, a former House of Representatives member, as the postmaster-general of the NIPOST in 2022.

Interestingly, Tola Odeyemi was announced as the boss of NIPOST.

3. Tukur Funtua (NIGCOMSAT)

Tukur Mohammed Lawal Funtua was also among those sacked by President Bola Tinubu and replaced without delay.

In the year 2022, former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Engineer Tukur Funtua, as the new Managing Director of Nigeria Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT)

His sack is coming less than a year after his appointment and a few months after Tinubu assumed office as Nigeria's 16th president.

Nkechi Egerton-Idehen was appointed by President Tinubu as Funtua's replacement.

Tinubu appoints CEOs for NIPOST, NCC, NITDA, others

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executive Officers for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and others.

The other agencies are Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) and Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, October 11.

Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu confirmed the appointment of new members to the presidential media team.

Tinubu approved the appointment of the new heads to serve in the Office of the President under the media and publicity directorate with full respect for the tenets of Nigeria's federal character principle and the supremacy of merit.

Senate confirms Tinubu’s ministerial nominee who collapsed during screening, 2 others

The Senate confirmed three ministerial nominees, Balarabe Abbas Lawal from Kaduna State, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Mr Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State, in addition to the 45 approved by the Red Chamber in August.

The duo of Dr. Ibrahaim and Mr. Olawande were nominated as minister of youths and minister of state for youths, respectively.

