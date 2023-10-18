President Bola Tinubu sacked another appointee of former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday

Hassan, the former chairman and CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), became the latest Buhari's appointee that Tinubu would sack

The president also approved the retirement applications of two others appointed by the former administration of Buhari

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, October 17, sacked Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan as the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and appointed Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi as his replacement.

Hassan would be the latest appointee of former President Muhammadu Buhari that Tinubu would sack in less than six months after he took over the country's affairs.

Tinubu sacks Buhari appointees

President Tinubu has sacked several of Buhari's appointees and appointed new ones, including the service chiefs, since he took over from former President Buhari on Wednesday, May 29.

The president also approved the retirement application of Bello Aliyu Gusau, the former chairman and chief executive officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and appointed Ahmed Galadima Aminu as his replacement.

Tinubu appoints Jigawa's attorney general as ICPC chairman

Similarly, President Tinubu approved a 90-day pre-end of tenure of Bolaji Owasanoye, the former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and appointed Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu as his replacement.

Adamu was the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Jigawa State before he was appointed by President Tinubu.

The president also appointed Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu as the secretary of the anti-graft agency.

Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson to the president, announced the appointments in a separate statements the decision of the President on Tuesday.

