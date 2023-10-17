President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ahmed Galadima Aminu as the new boss of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF)

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the new PTDF helmsman has most recently served as the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at the Fund

The presidency said his appointment followed the application for retirement submitted by the outgoing CEO, Bello Gusau

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, October 17, approved the appointment of Ahmed Galadima Aminu to serve as the Executive Secretary and chief executive officer (CEO) of the PTDF.

Aminu will head the PTDF for a term of four years.

Galadima Aminu is new PTDF CEO. Photo credits: @Imranmuhdz, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu appoints Galadima Aminu PTDF boss

Legit.ng reports that the new Executive Secretary/CEO of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund has most recently served as the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund.

His appointment follows the application for retirement allegedly submitted by the outgoing Executive Secretary/CEO, Bello Aliyu Gusau. The presidency said Gusau will proceed on 90-day pre-retirement leave "beginning on Tuesday, September 26, 2023".

Tinubu has directed Aminu to serve in acting capacity until he commences his fresh term of four years in office, beginning on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

The statement by the presidency partly reads:

“The President wishes the new PTDF Executive Secretary/CEO well in the discharge of his duties.”

Tinubu appoints new head for NAHCON

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi as the chairman and CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

President Tinubu directed the outgoing chairman and CEO of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on 3-months pre-retirement leave "as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243".

Tinubu appoints new ICPC chairman

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu appointed a new management team for the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu was named the Chairman/CEO of the agency while Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu was appointed Secretary.

Source: Legit.ng