Lagos, Oko Oba - The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed a bank robbery attempt around Maplewood Estate, Oko Oba, by some suspected armed men.

It was gathered that the suspects were breaking the security doors to gain entry when men of the state police command stormed the scene to restore order.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said a distress call was received around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 3. Photo Credit: NPF/Deji Lambo

Source: Twitter

The police operatives swiftly intercepted the armed men and averted the robbery. One of the suspected gunmen was nabbed at the scene of the incident, and he is currently in the custody of the Lagos State Police Command.

How police intercepted bank robbers in Oko Oba

Further confirming this development, the Lagos Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed they got a distress call on Sunday morning around 4:20 a.m.

He said:

"We got the distress call at 4:20 a.m and responded swiftly.

"Keeping Lagos State safe and secure is a task we are not relenting at."

Photos from the incident scene confirmed that the robbers vandalised the bank's security door to gain entry into the banking hall.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command is yet to give an update on whether it would commence an investigation into the incident or arraign and prosecute the suspect arrested at the scene of the attempted robbery.

However, the State Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is expected to take over the case and commence a thorough investigation of the robbery.

Source: Legit.ng