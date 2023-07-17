A young man by the name of Trevboi has been declared wanted, armed and dangerous after reports about him killing someone at a nightclub in Lagos went viral

According to reports, Trevboi used to be an artist signed to Davido's record label, DMW, but was let go from the label

Nigerian police PRO for the Lagos Command, Ben Hundeyin in a tweet, disclosed that a manhunt for Trevboi has commenced, and investigations have began

Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido trends online after an ex-signee of his by the name of Trevboi was declared wanted online.

One tweep with the handle @cloud_target noted that Trevboi is armed and dangerous while disclosing how he killed his friend at Bar 38, Fadeyi, Lagos.

Nigerian singer, Davido trends after his ex-signee Trevboi was declared wanted for shooting a man dead at a nightclub in Lagos. Photo credit: @davido/@cloud_target/@benhundeyin

Source: Instagram

According to the tweep, who first publicly published a tweet calling for the arrest of Trevboi, he noted that the former Davido signee is a cultist and used to be a member of the DMW label.

According to reports on the page of the Lagos State Police PRO, Ben Hundeyin, investigations are already ongoing.

Ben Hundeyin noted that Trevboi abandoned his car and fled on foot after escaping the crime scene where he killed a young man at a nightclub in Lagos.

Trevboi has been alleged to be quite a notorious cultist that has terrorised the Bariga area of Lagos for years.

See Cloud_target's tweet declaring Trevboi wanted:

See the reactions the tweet stirred online

@manlikeziglar_:

"Why are y’all drifting from the main issue here? Some one was killed and y’all are more concerned about DAVIDO name being mentioned. He is a former signee of DAVIDO, so that makes it easier for him to be identified, very simple! It’s not about DAVIDO."

@sososoberekon:

"Wetin concern davido?"

@emmytemiola:

"Because he did a song with DAVIDO, e don turn signee, please leave this dude name out of your mouth. Look for the perpetrator and let him face justice."

@healthertainer:

"Remove Davido from your mouth please!"

@pam_ayy:

"Leave Davido out of this one.Is like this one think say he been dey act American film.Make he wait until police nab am,body go tell am for prison.I honestly do not know understand kind of anger and annoyance that will make you shoot someone especially on a case like this."

@the.robin.son:

"Someone was shot dead. Half the comment is complaining that davidos name was mentioned."

@nnenna_aldo:

"One thing people need to realize is that anger and aggressive behavior doesn’t make you look strong and porshe… you’re just closer to getting Lynched or Jailed ‍♀️ smh."

@WilDeji:

"Is this a continuation of the Bariga matter??"

@cloud_target:

"3 shots…it wasn’t even a warning shot. 4 guns was recovered from Trevboi car. He’s a serial murderer and guns dealer. There’s police report if you want to see."

@cloud_target:

"That’s the baxtard. He was sent out of 30bg cos of the constant wahala."

Source: Legit.ng