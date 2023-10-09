FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected trafficker, Chukwuemeka Clement.

Clement, 67, was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for allegedly ingesting 100 wraps of illegal substance.

67-year-old Chukwuemeka Clement is in custody over alleged trafficking. Photo credits: NDLEA, Delta State Government

Yet another trafficker arrested

It was said that he claimed to have ventured into the illegal act to raise enough money to marry a new wife and start life afresh after wasting 30 years of his life in Brazil, Ethiopia, and Thailand, The Sun News Nigeria reported.

The Nation also quoted Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA’s director of media and advocacy, as saying in a statement released on Sunday, October 8:

“In his statement, he claimed to have spent 30 years in Brazil, Ethiopia and Thailand, while he was once married, but lost his wife and without a child.

"He said that was why he decided to go into drug trafficking to raise enough money to marry a new wife and start life afresh.”

Tinubu declares war against illicit drug syndicate

