President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared war against illicit drug syndicates in Nigeria and Africa

The president tasked anti-narcotic chiefs in Africa to strengthen their resolve and crush the drug empires across the continent

He hailed these anti-narcotic chiefs for their efforts so far while urging them not to relent

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked African drug enforcement agencies to intensify their fight against illicit drug peddling and drug abuse.

The President gave this charge in Abuja on Tuesday, September 26, at the opening of the 31st meeting of the Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, Africa (HONLAF).

Speaking to the anti-narcotic chiefs in Africa, Tinubu charged them that the fight against drug peddling and abuse could be won if only they were ready to destroy the enterprise of drug pushers to save future generations from its harmful effects.

President Tinubu, who Vice President Kashim Shettima ably represented, said:

“This threat has crossed borders and destroyed societies and dreams. Without the moral commitment of the men and women in this room, this threat would have left cities, countries, and even civilizations erased. So, I must commend you for your sacrifices in the bids to keep our world drug-free, sane and safe."

Tinubu hails ant-narcotic chiefs in Africa

President Tinubu also thanked the ant-narcotics chiefs for their efforts in combatting illicit drug crimes over the past decades, describing them as gatekeepers of a healthy nation.

He said:

“Without you as gatekeepers of healthy nations, humanity as we know it would have long been perverted. So, on behalf of the world, I say: thank you, thank you to all of you who have kept us from being polluted and destroyed."

President Tinubu tasked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of Nigeria and other anti-narcotic agencies in Africa to intensify their operations and strengthen existing partnerships with relevant agencies to combat and "make trafficking of illicit drugs and movement of drug syndicates difficult in the African continent."

Intrigue as NDLEA arrests cartel lords trafficking consignment sealed in Semovita

Meanwhile, the NDLEA operatives have intercepted a large consignment shipped to South Africa through Kenya at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

According to the anti-narcotic agency, the cartel leader was arrested with the consignment in Semovita's packs.

Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA spokesperson, said members of the Transnational Drug Trafficking Organizations (DTO) were shipping the consignment to South Africa.

