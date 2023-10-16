Social media has been abuzz after a lady shared a new video of ace Nigerian singer, Davido's twins

The international singer and his beautiful wife Chioma Adeleke welcomed twins some days ago in Atlanta

In a new update, a lady leaked another video of the cute twin babies, calling them Taiwo and Kehinde

A Nigerian lady has amazed netizens on the TikTok app with a new video of Davido's twin babies.

In a video shared via her official TikTok account @maamaupdate, she revealed the faces of the twin babies and expressed her excitement for the family.

According to her, the babies have been named Kehinde and Taiwo by their grandfather, Davido's father.

Chioma all smiles as she rides with twin babies

The lovely clip captured Chioma Adeleke in the front seat of their Bentley ride as her babies were strapped gently on a chair in the back seat.

Davido's father also took his time to applaud the resilient and strong mother who delivered the twin babies in Atlanta.

Reactions trail new video of Davido and Chioma's twins

@smart_ire said:

"I too love Chioma oo. You're lucky darling. God will continue to strengthen in Jesus name Amen. Congratulations King & Queen Davido."

@sarah__ said:

"Chioma just dey smile anyhow. God please protect these children."

@ezrapapito commented:

"Videos just dey leak. I thought they wanted it private. Davido needs to check his cycle."

@user58563817249701 reacted:

"Wow is a great news I really thank God for u and am also happy is not easy. I pray that my will come two am very happy am God will do it."

@user8548528117439 reacted:

"Congratulations Momma. God will keep and protect them no weapon formed against them shall prosper IJN."

@serwahlovessheila added:

"Congratulations ma dear. What God cannot do does not exist ooh."

Watch the video below:

Woman welcomes twins after 14 years of marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family that had been waiting for the fruit of the womb for 14 years finally welcomed twins into their home.

Many market women rejoiced when they saw the new mother's husband. They emptied white powder on him to celebrate. Traders who knew the woman shouted for joy.

The twins' mother's worker screamed: "My madam don born!" The joy in the market was palpable in a TikTok clip. Many people had powder all over their faces as a mark of celebration. @viviluv9 shared the video.

