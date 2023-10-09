After two years and three months in detention in the Republic of Benin, Sunday 'Igboho' Adeyemo has regained freedom

The frontline Yoruba Nation agitator was arrested in July 2021 while trying to board a flight to Germany to escape from the authorities

It was confirmed that Igboho was freed on Sunday, October 8 after meeting all his bail conditions for his release

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday 'Igboho' Adeyemo has been freed from detention in the Republic of Benin.

According to PM News, this development was confirmed by the leader of the Yoruba Nation Group, Professor Banji Akintoye.

Prof Akintoye revealed that Igboho regained freedom on Sunday, October 8 and would be heading to Germany to join his family after two years and three months in detention.

The pragmatic and agitative Igboho was arrested in July 2021 while he was on the verge of boarding a flight to Germany just weeks after he had survived a brutal assault by security agents at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

After the tragic incident, the Department of State Security (DSS) declared him wanted as he managed to leave the country for Benin, where he had wanted to board a flight to Germany.

Sunday Igboho confirms freedom

After his release from detention in Benin, Igboho confirmed his freedom, noting that he had fulfilled the legal conditions attached to his bail and would return to Nigeria soon.

According to The Nigerian Tribune, he said:

“I can confirm to you that I am now free to come back to Nigeria. There is no legal encumbrance again.

"Even though I have been living in Cotonou for some time, I can confirm to you categorically that I have now secured the liberty to leave Cotonou for Nigeria.”

In a video released on social media, Igboho extended his profound gratitude to all those who had supported him during his travail and detention in Benin.

He specifically mentioned Yoruba monarchs and activists, such as Professor Banji Akintoye and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, for their support while he stayed in Cotonou.

