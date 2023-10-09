Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, held a 'world press conference' last week

There, he said that Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), can now rest in peace as the fight that he started over 23 years ago has finally come to fruition

However, a report has pointed out that Fawehinmi, who died of lung cancer in 2009, exposed Atiku as a fraud

FCT, Abuja - Last week, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 election, paid tribute to Gani Fawehinmi.

He said the late legal luminary inspired him to go after President Bola Tinubu’s certificates.

'Atiku messed up': Fawehinmi

He had argued that there were discrepancies in the certificate Tinubu obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU) and submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which should have rendered him ineligible to contest the 2023 presidential election.

But Sahara Reporters on Sunday, October 8, spotlighted a 2007 interview when Fawehinmi berated the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo/Atiku (1999 – 2007).

Fawehinmi described Obasanjo and Atiku’s eight-year tenure as "self-centred disposition, 'wayo', deception, anti-masses programmes, dictatorship, and economic pain”.

Fawehinmi said at the time:

“I am appalled, because if not for the feud between him and Atiku we may never have known that Atiku was messing up with the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

“Obasanjo cannot say that he did not know that Atiku was stealing the PTDF, established in 1973, meant for the welfare of our country by training our brilliant students in the universities with the fund.

"This fund was used, not only to pay lawyers but to establish just one company alone. Now, Atiku dipped his hand into it, (businessman Oyewole) Fasawe dipped his hand into it and Mr. President dipped his hand into it for personal reasons."

