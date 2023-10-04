The house of representatives has assured that it will ensure late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, receives proper compensation and royalties from his music

FCT, Abuja - The house of representatives on Wednesday, October 4, assured the family of late Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, of its commitment to secure proper compensation and royalties from his musical works.

Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Olumide Osoba, made the vow during an interactive session on the rights and royalties related to Mohbad’s music, Leadership newspaper reported.

Nigerian Tribune also said Osoba emphasised the significance of securing compensation and royalties, acknowledging that these payments are essential sources of income for musicians.

He said:

“It is crucial to recognise that young musicians are often not well-informed about their rights when entering into contracts.

“This inadequate awareness on the part of musical artists makes it difficult to get adequate compensation for their works, particularly during disagreements with their record labels."

He added:

"While digital streaming platforms have revolutionised music consumption and distribution, young musicians often struggle to earn a substantial income due to outdated royalty structures.

“Advocating for revised royalty models that accurately reflect the value of music in the streaming era is essential."

Mohbad: Police announce arrest of Sam Larry

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the police arrested Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry, over the death of Mohbad.

According to a tweet by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Thursday, September 28, the music promoter has been arrested and is currently helping with information connecting with the late singer's death.

Mohbad: Police arrest Naira Marley

Legit.ng also reported that Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley was taken into custody for interrogation and other investigative measures concerning Mohbad's death.

This is according to Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command. Hundeyin shared the update via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, October 3.

