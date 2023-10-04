The court has granted the police a warrant to further detain Naira Marly and his business associate, Sam Larry

The music executive and the show promoter would be detained beyond the 48 hours constitutional provision by the police in connection to Mohbad's death

The Lagos state police command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Wednesday, October 4 via an interview

Ikeja, Lagos state- The Lagos state police command, on Wednesday, October 4, obtained a remand warrant to further detain singer, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, and music promoter, Balogun Eletu otherwise known as Sam Larry.

Police get a court warrant to further detain Naira Marley and Sam Larry. Photo credit: Mohbad Imolè, Naira Marley

Source: Twitter

They would remain in police custody beyond the 48-hour constitutional provision, over an ongoing investigation into the death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba best known as Mohbad.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development on Wednesday during an exclusive interview with The Punch.

While denying reports that the duo were arraigned on Wednesday, Hundeyin said:

“They were not arraigned for the case itself; they were taken to court for us to get a remand warrant to enable us to detain them beyond the constitutional 48 hours provision, so that we’re not accused of over-detention. To get the remand warrant, we needed to present the people in court.

“And we indeed got the warrant, but I can’t ascertain the number of days granted yet; I’d make it available to you once I obtain it.”

Police declare "Primeboy" wanted over Mohbad's death, share his photo, other details

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos police on Wednesday, October 4, declared Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, wanted concerning the demise of Nigerian rapper, Mohbad.

This development was confirmed in a statement signed by the command spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin.

Residents of Lagos State have been urged to contact the police if they have any helpful tips that can lead to the arrest of PrimeBoy to aid the investigation of Mohbad's tragic demise.

Mohbad: Video of Naira Marley being picked up at Lagos Airport sparks curiosity

Meanwhile, Nigerian music executive Naira Marley was seen when he entered the country for the ongoing investigations around Mohbad’s death.

The Soapy hitmaker was escorted by a group of hefty men many perceived to either be the Department of State Services (DSS) or Nigerian police.

Naira tried everything humanly possible to conceal his identity, but the people within the airport premises quickly spotted him.

