Workers of the Nigeria Railway Corporation who were caught on camera collecting cash from passengers without obtaining an official boarding ticket have been suspended

Their suspension was confirmed on Wednesday, in a statement signed by the deputy director of public relations, Yakub Mahmood

NRC earlier promised to punish erring members of staff who are bent on tarnishing the image of the state-owned enterprise

On Wednesday, October 4, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended members of its staff following a viral video that has been trending on various social media platforms.

The erring members of staff were suspended after they were captured on camera vividly showing them negotiating with passengers on-board Lagos–Ibadan Train service to pay without obtaining an official boarding ticket.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the deputy director of public relations, Yakub Mahmood, and made available to The Punch on Wednesday.

Part of the statement read:

“This misconduct is regrettable and unacceptable as it negates the tenets and norms of the Corporation. The Corporation has therefore placed the identified erring officers on immediate suspension pending the outcome of the in-depth investigation already ongoing by the Management Committee set up to look into the issue.”

The NRC further pointed out that such acts are considered a dent on the image of the corporation and won’t be condoned.

Intending passengers were urged to insist on getting a boarding ticket.

"3 trains per day": FG begins movement of containers from Apapa Port by rail

In another report, Legit.ng confirmed that the minister of transport, Saidu Alkali, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, commissioned the movement of containers out of Apapa Port Terminals in Lagos.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said about three trains of 30 wagons would be lifted from the ports daily to decongest them.

The development comes two years after former President Muhammadu Buhari Inaugurated the project.

DSS arrests Abuja-Kaduna train manager over leaked memo warning of possible terror attack

Legit.ng reported earlier that the manager of the Abuja-Kaduna Kaduna Train Services, Pascal Nnorli, has been arrested by officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly leaking a memo warning of a possible terror attack.

A reliable source in the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) who spoke on the condition of anonymity disclosed this.

The NRC source added that Nnorli was arrested along with the operations manager, Victor Adamu, and other staff.

