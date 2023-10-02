Organised Labour has reached an agreement with the federal government of Nigeria headed by President Bola Tinubu

This move by the government would lead to the cancellation of the NLC and the TUC's proposed planned strike scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 3

This is coming after Tinubu's government approved the N35,000 provisional wage increment for workers across all levels

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government and organised labour have reached an agreement to consider shelving the planned nationwide strike slated for Tuesday, October 3, after the closed-door meeting both parties had on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

NLC may shelve the proposed strike following Tinubu's approval of N35,000 provisional wage increment. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Why NLC and TUC will shelve the planned strike?

The Nigerian Tribune reported that this is by the resolutions from the meeting between the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Tinubu's government on Sunday.

“The issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work and not when they are on strike," the FG insisted.

After the 4-hour meeting, The Punch reported that the “NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the FG to suspend the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above.”

N35,000 pay rise for Nigerian workers

As part of the resolutions from the meeting, the government has also announced that all treasury-paid workers should get an N35,000 provisional wage increment for the next six months.

In addition, Tinubu's government will commence payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month, for three months from October-December 2023.

