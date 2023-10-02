The planned nationwide strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and other labour unions has been suspended

This development was highlighted as one of the five resolutions between the federal government and labour leaders

However, the NLC and other labour leaders were still unimpressed with the wage increase proposed by the federal government

FCT, Abuja - The federal government and leaders of organised labour have reached a point resolution after a crunch closed-door meeting on Sunday, October 1, at the presidential villa.

At the meeting, five major resolutions were reached to help cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidies on citizens.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Orientation, the following resolutions were reached:

1. Model of dispute resolution

At the meeting, the organised labour comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other labour unions agreed with the federal government to change its pattern of dispute resolution.

The new agreement stipulates that disputes can only be resolved when workers are at work, not on strike.

This means organised labour and the federal government can negotiate while workers conduct their daily activities.

2. Agitation for higher wage

At the meeting, it was confirmed that the labour leaders were not impressed with the wages proposed by the representatives of President Bola Tinubu.

The federal government had proposed an increased wage of N25,000, but the labour leaders stated that it does not match the realities of the current state of the economy.

However, the federal government representatives promised to present Labour’s request to President Bola Tinubu for further consideration.

3. Formation of sub-committee for implementation

The formation of a sub-committee was agreed at the meeting, and this group of people would be saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of all items.

These items include all the promises made by the federal government to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

It ranges from the increment of wages for workers, removal of VAT in the purchase of diesel, N25,000 for 15 million households and a host of others.

4. Transport crisis in Lagos

The lingering feud between the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State was discussed at the meeting.

The federal government and the NLC agreed to make it a top priority that needs urgent redress.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who participated virtually, pledged to resolve the matter.

5. NLC, TUC suspends strike

The NLC and TUC agreed to consider the offers by the Federal Government.

They decided to suspend the planned strike to allow for further consultations on implementing the resolutions above.

Source: Legit.ng