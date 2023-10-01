State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved N25,000 provisional wage increment for all levels of workers.

His chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, made the announcement after the federal government's meeting with Labour leaders.

The president had earlier announced that the N25,000 provisional wage increment was for low-grade federal workers.

Source: Legit.ng