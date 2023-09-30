At least twenty-five travelling worshippers have been kidnapped by gunmen at Ifon road in the Ose Local Council Area of Ondo state.

The kidnapped victims are members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Igan in Akure, the state capital.

The attackers abducted the worshippers while travelling for a burial programme on Friday, September 29

A member of the church confirmed the incident to newsmen and said the worshippers were mostly choir members.

“At least twenty-five of them were in the bus travelling for the burial programme en route to Ose LGA. They were abducted by the armed men and their bus was abandoned by the roadside,”

Police confirm kidnap incident

The state police spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the anti-kidnapping squad and other tactical teams had been deployed into the bush to rescue the kidnapped victims.

“But we are already on the trail of the kidnappers with the view to rescue the abducted victims. Our men from the Anti-kidnapping squad are combing the bush already.”

Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Katsina

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gunmen abducted five women from the Dan Mai-Tsuani community in Kankara LGA in Kastina state.

The state police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the attack, said the assailants stormed the village around 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, and kidnapped the victims on their way to church.

He added that the abductees included two teenagers aged 15 and 13 years.

Bandits kidnap 40 worshippers in Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), alleged that over 40 people, including members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Movement, in Bayan Kasuwa Quarters of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, have been abducted by terrorists.

SOKAPU national president, Dr Awemi Maisamari, in a statement, disclosed that the bandits had reached out to families and were demanding N200m before the abductees could regain their freedom.

