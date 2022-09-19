Terrorists have abducted over forty people which included members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Movement in Kaduna state

In fact, the unknown gunmen are said to be demanding a huge sum of N200million naira from the family of the victims

This Southern Kaduna Peoples Union who confirmed this sad development, disclosed residents of the area, are under siege at the moment as bandits have taken over the metropolis

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), has alleged that over 40 people, including members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Movement, in Bayan Kasuwa Quarters of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, have been abducted by terrorists.

According to a report by The Punch on Monday, September 19, the union in a statement by its national president, Dr. Awemi Maisamari, disclosed that the bandits had reached out to families and were demanding N200m before the abductees could regain their freedom.

Kaduna residents are restless as terrorists have continued to carry out fresh attacks in recent times. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Where the incident occurred

Meanwhile, SOKAPU also revealed that the incidents took place on Monday, September 12 and Tuesday, September 13, at the Kasuwan Magani area of Kajuru LGA, some few kilometres away from the metropolis.

More revelations by SOKAPU

Maisamari noted that there was still no breathing space for communities in the southern part of the state as terrorists kept attacking residents.

He said:

“There is still no breathing space for communities in Southern Kaduna. Terrorists, jihadists, bandits and armed herdsmen, have continued to plunder and wreck communities in the southern part of the state.

Number of victims kidnapped so far

He added:

“As at now, 45 people have so far been confirmed abducted.

“Yesterday, however, September 18, 2022, the abductors made contact with some people in the town via phone calls and claimed that only 40 persons were held by them.

“They demanded for a ransom of N200 million, but negotiation is still on going. We do not know the identity or the fate of the 5 missing persons yet.”

Source: Legit.ng