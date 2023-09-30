Insecurity: Influential Lawmaker’s House Set Ablaze With Explosives in Imo State
- A federal lawmaker, Canice Nwachukwu, has been a victim of a gruesome attack by some suspected gunmen
- These gunmen allegedly invaded his country home and set it ablaze with unknown explosives
- Canice is a House of Representatives member representing the Orlu/Oru East/Orsu Federal Constituency of Imo State
Orlu, Imo - The country home of the House of Representatives member representing Orlu/Oru East/Orsu Federal Constituency of Imo State, Canice Nwachukwu, has been set ablaze with explosives by suspected gunmen.
The lawmaker, popularly known as 'Omeogo', had his house at Abara in Amanator Okporo community in Orlu Local Government Area destroyed on Thursday, September 28.
It was gathered that the incident occurred on the day of the two-day Southeast summit on economy and security held in Owerri, which had the five governors in the region in attendance.
Eyewitness recounts tragic incident
As reported by Punch, a source revealed that the incident happened when the lawmaker was away.
The source said:
“The men came with explosives, metals, and fuel. Before setting the house on fire, they looted some properties. They equally made video footage of the compound and the domestic staff.
“While making the videos, they threatened to mastermind more terrors. They came with guns, and explosives like locally made bombs and dynamites. The staff luckily escaped before they set the building on fire.”
Meanwhile, the Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident and revealed that investigations had already commenced.
How UK-bound Nigerian was killed while withdrawing money in Imo, fresh details emerge
In another development, the e Imo state police command has reacted to the death of a United Kingdom-bound Nigerian identified simply as Wisdom Chukumerem.
The police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, disclosed that a detailed investigation had been launched into the unfortunate development.
However, the family has urged the police to withdraw the case and allow them to bury their son.
Pandemonium in Imo as gunmen kill retired policeman, wife
Meanwhile, a couple in Owerri, Imo state capital, have been sent to their early grave following an attack by unknown gunmen.
Mr and Mrs Sampson Owobo were shot and killed by three armed men on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Henry Okoye, a spokesperson for the Imo state police command, noted that the commissioner had ordered an investigation into the matter.
Source: Legit.ng