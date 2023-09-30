A federal lawmaker, Canice Nwachukwu, has been a victim of a gruesome attack by some suspected gunmen

Orlu, Imo - The country home of the House of Representatives member representing Orlu/Oru East/Orsu Federal Constituency of Imo State, Canice Nwachukwu, has been set ablaze with explosives by suspected gunmen.

The lawmaker, popularly known as 'Omeogo', had his house at Abara in Amanator Okporo community in Orlu Local Government Area destroyed on Thursday, September 28.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on the day of the two-day Southeast summit on economy and security held in Owerri, which had the five governors in the region in attendance.

Eyewitness recounts tragic incident

As reported by Punch, a source revealed that the incident happened when the lawmaker was away.

The source said:

“The men came with explosives, metals, and fuel. Before setting the house on fire, they looted some properties. They equally made video footage of the compound and the domestic staff.

“While making the videos, they threatened to mastermind more terrors. They came with guns, and explosives like locally made bombs and dynamites. The staff luckily escaped before they set the building on fire.”

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident and revealed that investigations had already commenced.

