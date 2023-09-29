The federal government will face a litmus test to prevent organised labour from embarking on an indefinite nationwide strike

Organised labour has been back and forth with the federal government over removing fuel subsidies

After several meetings and negotiations with the federal government, both parties have yet to reach common ground

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 63rd anniversary of the Nigerian Independence, the federal government will be nurturing in their minds that the celebration will be short-lived as there will be no room to bask in the euphoria of this historic day.

Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office, he has been pressured to deal with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) after he declared the removal of subsidies during his inaugural speech at the iconic Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday, May 29.

Tinubu's decision caused a lot of outrage from the organised labour and the well-meaning Nigerians who go out daily to hustle for their daily bread.

The decision led to a hike in petrol price, excessive inflation in the price of commodities and services, and transportation.

With Independence Day approaching, the NLC declared it would embark on an indefinite strike. In this short piece, Legit.ng reveals five things about the planned strike.

1. When will the strike commence

The NLC last week announced that it would embark on an indefinite strike starting Tuesday, October 3.

They made this known during a joint briefing with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Abuja on Tuesday, September 26.

2. Reason for the strike

A source at the meeting revealed that the strike was necessary because of the federal government's lack of proactiveness in cushioning the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

The source said:

“So it is going to be a definite action this time around.”

3 Labour groups involved

The NLC would be spearheading the nationwide strike and other labour groups.

The TUC will be back on the stable of the NLC for this upcoming strike after being absent for the Tuesday, September 5, and Wednesday, 6, 2023 warning strike.

Similarly, the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) have asked their members to join the national strike on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

4. What Nigerians should do ahead of strike

With the imminent strike looming, Nigerians should expect an extended stay home.

Economic activities would also be halted as long as the strike lasts.

Nigerians are urged to stock up their home with food and prepare for the after-effects of the nationwide indefinite strike.

5. FG's reaction

Meanwhile, the federal government is not resting on its ores to reach a diplomatic resolution with organised labour.

In an attempt to avert the nationwide strike, the negotiation team of the federal government and the organised labour are to meet on Friday evening, September 29.

This move is coming after labour on Thursday, September 28, criticized moves by the FG to hamstring Nigerian workers from embarking on an indefinite nationwide strike from Tuesday, using the courts.

Fuel subsidy removal: NLC speaks on alleged agreement with FG to suspend strike

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has no agreement with the Federal Government to suspend the proposed strike.

The Labour Union has yet to meet with the Federal Government to suspend the planned strike action.

The NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, September 28.

