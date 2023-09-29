Obidike Chukwuebuka, an APC chieftain, has urged Nigerian labour unions to postpone their scheduled nationwide strike, which is set to begin on October 3, 2023

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Obidike Chukwuebuka, has called on Nigerian labour unions to bear with the federal government and shelve their planned nationwide strike.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had on Tuesday, September 26, resolved to ground activities nationwide from Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

An APC chieftain, Obidike Chukwuebuka, urged Nigerian labour unions to shelve their planned nationwide strike. Photo credit: Kola SULAIMON/AFP

This follows what the Labour Unions tagged as the “failure” of the Bola Tinubu government to successfully implement policies to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The strike will further stifle the economy, says Obidike

Commenting on the development, Obidike commended the union for their patriotic efforts and patience but pleaded with them not to embark on strike as it would further stifle the economy.

He charged the union to keep faith with the federal government as President Tinubu is doing everything possible to see that Nigerian workers smile.

"The planned increase in minimum wage by the federal government is proof that the government is ready to end the long-aged labor tussle," Obidike told Legit.ng.

Nationwide strike: FG invites NLC, TUC to emergency meeting

Meanwhile, the federal government has made moves to avert the proposed nationwide lockdown.

Tinubu's negotiation team, headed by the minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong, in a desperate move to avert the planned nationwide strike summoned an emergency meeting with the NL and TUC leaders on Friday, September 29.

It was gathered that the government had earlier fixed the meeting for 12 noon, but it had to be shifted to the evening to enable unions to reach out to their leaders outside Abuja.

