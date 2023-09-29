There is a new development regarding the proposed strike of the organised labour slated for Tuesday, October 3

The oil workers in Nigeria have declared their interest in the strike announced by the NLC and the TUC

NUPENG has asked their members to withdraw services while lamenting the federal government's delay in addressing the nation's demand occasioned by subsidy removal

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) have asked their members to join the national strike scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023.

PM News reported that NUPENG’s decision to join the strike represents a significant escalation of the planned shutdown of the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) are masterminding the strike, despite a warning by the country’s justice minister that they will be breaching a court order by doing so.

The leadership of the unions has resolved to shut down the country if the Sunday, October 1st address of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu failed to address their demands, The Cable report added.

NUPENG, an affiliate of the NLC has, however, urged its branches and units to take note and ensure full compliance by setting up compliance and monitoring teams in all operational locations.

This move was further confirmed in a mobilization letter jointly signed by NUPENG president, William Akporeha, and general secretary, Afolabi Olawale.

Nationwide strike: FG invites NLC, TUC to emergency meeting

Meanwhile, the federal government has taken a step to avert the proposed nationwide strike by organised labour.

The FG on Friday, summoned an emergency meeting with the leaders of NLC and their TUC counterpart.

Legit.ng reported that the meeting is scheduled to be held later this evening, Friday, September 29, at Aso Villa, Conference Room of the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

Tinubu plans palliative for workers ahead of organised labour strike

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has been scheduled to announce his administration's palliative for organised labour, who have announced that it would commence an indefinite strike on Tuesday, October 3.

The organised labour, has accused the Tinubu-led government of its failure to provide palliative for workers to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removals on members.

