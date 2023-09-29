Organised Labour has shunned a meeting scheduled by the federal government to prevent a nationwide strike by workers

It was gathered that the meeting was scheduled for 3 p.m. at the office of the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, was said to have been sighted at the venue waiting for the labour leaders

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that organised labour did not meet with the federal government to negotiate terms following the announcement of an indefinite nationwide strike slated for Tuesday, October 3.

Earlier reports confirmed that federal government representatives were billed to meet with the leaders of the organised labour at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by 3 p.m. on Friday, September 29.

The NLC and other labour groups will commence the nationwide indefinite strike on Tuesday, October 3. Photo Credit: NLC

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the meeting didn't hold following the failure of the labour leaders to show up despite receiving an invitation.

It was gathered that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, was spotted in the office of the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, where the meeting was scheduled.

Labour, FG meeting rescheduled for weekend - Source

Meanwhile, a source at the presidential villa confirmed that the meeting had been rescheduled for another time over the weekend.

The source said:

“They have to disperse since the NLC and TUC people didn’t show up. There must have been a reason, and I believe they would have communicated their reasons to those waiting for them.

I learned, though, that the meeting has been rescheduled for sometime during the weekend, but I don’t know which day.”

Efforts to get the reason for their absence were unsuccessful Friday night.

The organised Labour had given notice on Tuesday, September 26, that Nigerian workers would be starting an indefinite industrial action nationwide from Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in protest of the harsh economic conditions in the country occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

FG vs NLC: 5 things to know about labour's planned nationwide strike

Meanwhile, the federal government will face a litmus test to prevent organised labour from embarking on an indefinite nationwide strike.

Organised labour has been back and forth with the federal government over removing fuel subsidies.

After several meetings and negotiations with the federal government, both parties have yet to reach common ground.

Source: Legit.ng