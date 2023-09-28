The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it has no agreement with the Federal Government to suspend the proposed strike

The Labour Union said it has no date to meet with the Federal Government to suspend the planned strike action

The NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, September 28

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reacted to the report of agreeing with the Federal Government to suspend the proposed indefinite strike slated to start on October 3.

The NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, said the union did not enter into any pact with the Nigerian government, Vanguard reported.

Upah made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, September 27.

He stated while reacting to a statement allegedly issued by the Director of Press, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, that there is an agreement between organized labour and the Federal Government to suspend the proposed strike.

Upah’s statement read:

“Accordingly, we find it necessary to make clarifications. Firstly, we do not have any agreement with the government to suspend the planned strike action. Neither do we have any date for a meeting with the government that may lead to the suspension of the proposed strike.

“While we do not intend to demean or minimise the office of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, this matter is beyond the Ministry. This should have been obvious to them during our most recent meeting.

