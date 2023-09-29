One Prophet Theophilus Ayodeji Obayan has narrated how his spiritual son snatched and married his wife, Prophetess Chibuzor Lilian Obayan.

Prophet Obayan told a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court that his estranged wife has now changed the name of his children to that of her new husband

The clergyman added that his estranged wife also renamed the church they co-founded in the same location

Lagos state - Founder of Divine Prophetic Solutions Prayers Ministry, Prophet Theophilus Ayodeji Obayan, has cried out for help after a married church worker in his ministry snatched and married his wife.

Prophet Obayan disclosed this at a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court when he dragged his estranged wife, Prophetess Chibuzor Lilian Obayan, The Nation reported.

The man of God had sued his estranged wife for the dissolution of his 23-year-old marriage and to reclaim the paternity of his four children.

He told the court that his wife changed the surname of his children to her new husband’s name, Prince Abua Obi.

He also asked if failure to pay his wife’s bride price to her family in Abia State would lead to the forfeiture of his four children to his estranged wife.

“My wife and I have a ministry in Lagos with a large congregation. But at present, she is married to Prince Abua Obi, a junior worker in our church where both of us led as shepherds

He added:

“But to my surprise, my wife started an illicit affair with the man and she is married to him now. She re-registered the Church in 2019 and even changed my children’s surname to Obi.

Obayan said after changing his children’s surname to Obi, his wife went ahead to rename the church they co-founded.

“My wife went ahead to change the name of the church we co-founded from Divine Prophetic Solutions Prayers Ministry to Peace of Jerusalem Revival Ministry in the same location.

The estranged wife speaking through her lawyer, B. Odudu said Obayan lacked the five elements of customary marriage in Ibo land.

“In Ibo land, it is their custom that if the bride price has not been paid in any relationship, they don’t see the man as husband and father of his children.

