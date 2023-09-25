The tragic death of popular singer Mohbad stirred huge reactions from Nigerians and influential personalities home and abroad

According to reports, famous pastor Tunde Bakare said Mohbad's death was the reward for his actions on earth

Tonto Dikeh was not pleased with the cleric's statement, and on her Instagram page, she called him and urged him to keep the late singer's name out of his mouth

Actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to react to the general overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde BakarePastor Tunde Bakare's verdict about late singer Mohbad's death.

In a post on her page, the mum of one tagged Bakare as a hypocrite who keeps mum when the evil deeds of his colleagues are made public.

Netizens react as Tonto Dikeh calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare Photo credit: @naijanized/@iammohbad/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto asked the cleric to keep Mohbad's name out of his mouth and keep the energy with which he used to say the late singer reaped the reward of his actions.

The actress added that the anointing of God is why she is why she was subtle with the call out else she would have gone off on him.

She also wrote:

"Preach your gospel and leave mohbads name out of your ministration. I don’t respect old age , I respect the wisdom your exhibit at old age."

See Tonto's post below:

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Nigerians joined the politician in dragging the cleric, and shared different opinions about his declaration.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

austinfaani:

"Mohbad’s Death has created more impact in our society than this man’s ministration, last I heard of him, he was Buhari's running mate and he failed. Even if he is right that Mohbad did something wrong."

ebube_nwaguru:

"That’s how when my best friend died of cancer the resident pastor of my former church said it was because of her sins . Na small thing remain I no break that man head "

_magmeg:

"This Lady erh na lawyer,,you speak wisdom,, my love for you is so huge ❤️❤️❤️"

tiernyolalere:

"Thank you! Holy Spirit would have kept him shut, but I doubt if he has one …. Mtchewww."

pappythrill:

"@tontolet Abeg leave Tunde. That one has traded his soul with the Devil. Remove the pastor from the Tunde if you wanna address him. God will never use such a man to address his people. ‍♂️"

smithnnebe:

"Judgment will certainly not miss starting from the alter "

supremetouch_pgl:

"This is tooo much, even in death you're still bullying this soul,. By the way he's chilling in heaven.. Dear pastor run your race "

