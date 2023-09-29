Nigerian socialite, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, aka Sam Larry has now returned to Nigeria after Mohbad’s death

The news was shared on social media by police PRO, Ben Hundeyin, who revealed Sam Larry was helping with investigations

The news of Sam Larry’s return to Nigeria and his role in the investigations got many Nigerians talking

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nigerian socialite Sam Larry with real name Balogun Olamilekan Eletu has now returned to the country after Mohbad’s death.

Recall that Sam Larry sought refuge outside Nigeria after he was blamed for the death of the 27-year-old singer. This came after a video went viral showing him assaulting the late Mohbad.

Sam Larry returns to Nigeria, helps police. Photos: @samlarryy, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

After many weeks abroad, Sam Larry has now returned to the country. Police PRO, Ben Hundeyin, took to his Twitter page to update Nigerians.

According to the policeman, Sam Larry in now in their custody and he is assisting them in the investigation on Mohbad’s death.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

“Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation.”

See his tweet below:

Video of Sam Larry arriving in Nigeria trends

Sam Larry’s return to Nigeria was also captured on video. He was seen being escorted by policemen upon his arrival.

See the clip below:

Reactions as Sam Larry finally returns to Nigeria

Sam Larry’s return to Nigeria was met with interesting reactions from netizens. Some of them wanted clarification on if he was arrested by the police or not. Read some of their comments below:

Anti.x0cial:

“Naija. Na our police men still dey guide wanted man. Nawaoooo.”

Onyinyechixo:

“Sneak however you want you not fit escape this year on God am eye for an eye.”

sasha_itota:

“Naira do interview yesterday, sam Larry dey assist police today, what a quohinsidience.”

__funkygold:

“Assisting bawo, as per say the assistant commissioner of police wey he be or what?”

alhakeemy_001:

“Suspect Dey assist for investigation?”

Manethipzzy:

“Na night he use enter .”

Meet_deh_rah:

“As detective or suspect , what’s is he assisting in?”

essteetreasure410:

“Prime Suspect Assisting? Naaa this must be a joke.”

Sam Larry lookalike scared for his life

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad’s death caused a man who resembles Naira Marley's associate, Sam Larry, to cry out on social media.

In a new development, a man who looks like Sam Larry, with the name AY, went online to clear himself.

In a video posted on Instagram by Sound City media personality, DJ Tee Spyce, AY was seen speaking in fear about how his life might be in danger for resembling Sam Larry.

Source: Legit.ng