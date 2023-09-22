Prophet David Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church has revealed the alleged cause of Mohbad's death

The cleric, in his latest revelation, disclosed that it was revealed to him the late singer died of loneliness, which was contrary to many views

He said when the late Mohbad was crying for help, people around him did not render him help to rescue his life

Ikorodu, Lagos - Prophet David Kingleo Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos has said it was revealed to him that Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, died of loneliness.

In a sermon posted on his YouTube page on Friday, September 22, the cleric said people have been making allegations about some people for bullying the late artiste, but what was revealed to him was contrary to what was going around on social media.

Prophet Elijah's comment on Mohbad

"I was going through the internet, and I saw one of the finest artists in Nigeria, who died recently, Mohbad. When I saw that video, I discovered something in that video. The young man was crying for mercy and help, but something happened. There was nobody to console him.

"Even when he died, they said it was a heart attack. They said it was other artists; they said it was the record label. They said many people were after his life, and even when he was crying and shouting, he said they should hold some people responsible.

"I looked at the picture, and the Lord showed me something. God said this is what happened. This young man was lonely".

Even now, all the bloggers, all the artists. The social media is on fire. People are now talking about his death. Where were they when Mohbad was alive? Where were they when he was crying for help? Why didn't they come out to now talk about him?".

Relationship of Mohbad and Naira Marley

Mohbad was a former signee of Marlian Records, owned by Naira Marley. In October 2022, however, the late singer alleged that the management of the label coordinated an assault on him and demanded that his manager should be changed.

After the death of Mohbad, some supporters of the singer accused the record label boss of causing the trauma that led to the death of the singer.

See the video of the cleric here:

