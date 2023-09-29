Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has disclosed that he knows how it feels not to be given an audience to understand the other side of the story when allegations are made

Omokri, in a post, recalled that he was once a victim of false accusation, adding that he did not say Naira Marley is innocent or not, but there is a need to hear his side of the story

The former presidential aide then placed a curse on himself, adding that he never collected money from the Marlian Records boss

Reno Omokri, the former presidential aide, has disclosed why he sympathised and interviewed Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, over the allegations that he had an impact on the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad.

In a video posted on his Twitter page, the politician said he had to make the confession because of the reactions of Nigerians on social media to the recent interview of the Marlian Record boss.

Omokri explains why he interviewed Naira Marley on Mohbad's death Photo Credit: Reno Omokri

During the interview, Naira Marley denied having hands in the death of Mohbad, a former signee of his record label, adding that it was a paid promotion for Marlian Records.

Omokri explains why he interviewed Naira Marley over Mohbad's death

In the new video, the former presidential aide denied the allegation of collecting money from Naira Marley to run a PR for the singer and placing a curse to clear himself.

He said:

“To anyone saying Naira Marley paid me to do PR for him, let us have a spiritual pact. If it is true, may I never prosper. And if it is a lie, may God find you and judge you publicly. In Yeshua’s Name. I don’t reason like you.”

Omokri recalled his days at the presidential villa for being falsely reported as being sacked, but the then President Goodluck Jonathan has constantly reassured him of his support.

He then sympathised with those in challenging dilemmas such as Naira Marley.

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng