Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the state will assist the family in taking care of the child of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Hamzat stated this during a condolence visit to the mother of the deceased music star.

Mohbad’s child will be well taken care of

He assured Mohbad’s family that Justice would be done on this matter and that the DSS would join the police for a thorough investigation.

“The Deputy Governor once again assured the family that Justice will be done on this matter and that the DSS will join the police for a thorough investigation.

“The Deputy Governor also announced the Government will assist the family and that Mohbad’s child will be well taken care of.”

