FCT, Abuja - Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has sent his condolence to the family of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The president's son accompanied his condolence with a token of N15 million.

Dada Olusegun, a special assistant to President Tinubu, on social media, shared a payslip of the transaction.

How Mohbad's death has caused controversies

Mohbad's death has continued to generate emotions among supporters and music lovers as different reports continued to analyse the cause of the death of the 27-year-old musician.

Mohbad was a former signee of the Marlian Records owned by Naira Marley, but in October 2022, the late singer alleged that the management of the Marlian House coordinated an assault on him and demanded that the manager should be changed.

After the death of Mohbad, some supporters of the singer accused the Marlian owner of causing the trauma that led to the singer's death.

How Police, Lagos government react to Mohbad's death

Prominent Nigerians and music lovers have reacted to the development, which has resulted in several protests in some parts of the country, calling for a deeper investigation into the death of the music star.

The Lagos State government has engaged the Department of State Service to assist in the investigation while the police have instituted a probe team to get to the root of Mohbad's death.

On his part, the president's son expressed his sympathy for the music star's family as he sent N15 million to them for condolence.

