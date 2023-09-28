The United States President, Joe Biden, has appointed Chinenye Ogwumike who is of Nigerian descent as special adviser

Another Nigerian, Osagie Imasogie, was part of the 12 members of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) reacted to the development and sent congratulatory messages to the duo

FCT, Abuja - Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has congratulated the duo of Chinenye Ogwumike and Osagie Imasogie on their nomination into the Advisory Council on Africa Diaspora Engagement by President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Biden announced the inaugural members of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the US.

NIDCOM applauds Biden's appointment of Nigerians

The US said the African Diaspora in the country “is foundational to our 21st century partnership with the African continent”.

Reacting to the development, Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement signed by NIDCOM's spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, described the nomination of the two Nigerians as a welcome development.

The statement, released on Wednesday, September 28, 2023, partly reads:

“The NIDCOM boss said their recognition and appointment into the 12-member advisory council is a motivation for other Nigerians and Africans in general.”

