Many Nigerians desire to relocate and live abroad to better their chances of success in life. Many of them start to nurse the ambition to live in the USA, the UK and Canada as soon as they graduate from the university.

While some Nigerians relocate to the USA, Canada and the UK for university studies, others go there to hustle and make a living.

There are lucrative skills to possess before relocating to Canada, the UK and the USA. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Liubomyr Vorona and Aaron Foster. Photos used for illustration only.

But those who have had the experience of living abroad insist it is not always as rosy as it sounds. They often advise those aiming to relocate to the USA, Canada and the UK to acquire relevant skills before embarking on the journey. These skills make them relevant and employable in many industries abroad. The skills also make it possible for them to take up a side hustle.

A TikTok page, @ukjobs01 known for advising those relocating to the UK, US and Canada, has released a list of skills that those moving abroad should possess.

This article looks at three of the skills individually and how they can be used to make money in the US, UK and Canada.

1. Hair Styling

Nigerians relocating to the UK, USA and Canada will have their stars to thank if they possess hairstyling skills.

One of the most lucrative side skills in USA, Canada and the UK is hairstyling; anyone with the skill will make a lot of money from it.

This could be combined with other jobs if so desired. According to the Beauty Bee Blog, to get one's hair braided in the USA costs between N116,000 to N348k, depending on the type of braiding.

In Winnipeg, Canada, hair braiding costs N77,500 on average, according to Fresha.

The price to get your hair braided in the UK, to get a crochet braid could cost as high as N97k, according to Girls Hair Extensions.

This means anyone with good hairstyling skills is in to make good money in the USA, Canada and the UK if they choose to make it a side hustle.

2. Fashion Designing

Another lucrative skill that Nigerians relocating to the USA, UK and Canada should learn is fashion designing.

Those who possess this skill and make it a side hustle will earn good money abroad.

For context, to make a simple flared dress to the knee could cost N67k in the UK, according to Anita Benko. This excludes the price of the material.

In Edmonton, Canada, zip replacement alone is said to cost between N10k to 13k, according to a price list seen on Stitches Tailor Edmonton.

In the USA, adding a new zipper to a dress could cost N18k, according to Airtasker.

Tailoring skills could, therefore, be a money spinner if those who possess it choose to practice abroad, even as a side hustle.

3. Driving

Being able to drive a car and possessing a driver's licence could be an added advantage for Nigerians relocating to Canada, the UK or the USA.

According to Talent, a taxi driver in the UK could earn more than N17k per hour and as much as N25 million per year.

Taxi drivers in Canada could make as much as N10k per hour, according to Indeed.

Also, taxi drivers in the USA stand to make money, even if it is a side hustle. Taxi drivers in the USA could make at least N12k per hour.

There are other skills that are lucrative in the USA, Canada and the UK. Some of them are highlighted in the video below:

