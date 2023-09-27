The fuel subsidy removal has brought untold hardship in the land especially the rising cost of goods, hike in transportation and hike in the pump price of petrol

Although President Bola Tinubu has rolled out palliatives to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal, this has proven ineffective in the polity

However, a chieftain of the APC has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu's government, noting the president has better plans but it will take time before it materialises

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Oyo state, Ibadan - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government.

In the wake of subsidy removal pains, the APC chieftain urged Nigerians and organised labour to be patient with Tinubu. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Rating Tinubu's performance in the past 100 days, Oyo APC spokesman, Mr. Wasiu Olawale Sadare, disclosed Tinubu's administration will take Nigeria to greater heights.

Dwelling majorly on the impact of the fuel subsidy removal and how it has affected Nigerians so far, the APC chieftain disclosed that Tinubu means well for the country.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It is an undeniable fact that President Tinubu has indicated that he has a clear understanding of the challenges facing Nigeria especially in the area of economy and he has taken some measures to provide solutions.

"However, these measures are not expected to work like magic since the challenges did not come today or yesterday.

"What I am implying here is that it would take some time for the economy of our dear country to take proper shape and while we are waiting for the measures to become efficacious, we would have to endure certain things revolving around high cost of goods and services, inflation, foreign exchange instability among others."

"Cooperate with Mr President", APC chieftain appeals to Labour, Nigerians

Whilst the organised labour has threatened to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday, October 3rd, in wake of the untold hardship occasioned by the subsidy removal, Sadare in a chat with Legit.ng, on Wednesday, September 27, insisted the current administration has Nigeria's best interest at heart.

He however urged the Nigerain Labour Congres (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigerians to work with the president for the progress of the country.

"The good thing is that the present administration is moving in the right direction and we just have to show understanding and also cooperate with Mr. President while we are imploring him and his team to ensure that certain actions are taken to mitigate the effects of the hard measures being put in place to guarantee comfort in the end," Sadare stated.

Revealed: Tinubu plans palliative for workers ahead of organised labour strike

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has been scheduled to announce his administration's palliative for organised labour, who have announced that it would commence an indefinite strike on Tuesday, October 3.

The organised labour, has accused the Tinubu-led government of its failure to provide palliative for workers to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removals on members.

NLC announces plan to embark on indefinite strike next week over palliative

Legit.ng earlier reported that the organised labour has reiterated its determination to embark on its planned indefinite strike should the government fail to meet its demands before the end of the week.

The union had earlier issued a 21-day ultimatum to President Tinubu to address concerns over the removal of fuel subsidies.

Source: Legit.ng